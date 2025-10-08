Dolly Parton says ‘I ain’t dead yet’ after sister prompts health concerns

Dolly Parton has posted on social media that “I ain’t dead yet!” after her sister raised concerns by saying she had been “up all night praying” for the country singer.

Last month, Parton, 79, postponed a scheduled Las Vegas residency, citing unspecified “health challenges”.

The country star had been due to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for Dolly: Live In Las Vegas in December, but rescheduled for September 2026.

In a post on Facebook, Freida Parton said: “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly.

“Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine.

“Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Now Parton has responded by posting a video on X in which she says: “I know lately, everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here.

“Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease. Those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate, and I appreciate your prayers, because I’m a person of faith.

“I can always use the prayers for anything and everything, but I want you to know that I’m okay.

“I’ve got some problems, as I mentioned back when my husband Carl was very sick.

“That was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn’t take care of myself.

“So I let a lot of things go that I should have taken care of. So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, ‘We need to take care of this, we need to take care of that’.

“Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt, you know, where I’m kind of having a few treatments here and there, but I wanted you to know that I’m not dying.”

She went on to refer to an artificial intelligence photo that had been created of actress Reba McEntire at her “deathbed”.

She said: “Oh, lordy. I mean, they had Reba at my deathbed, and we both looked like we need to be buried.

“But I thought, ‘Oh, my Lord’. But if, if I was really dying, I don’t think Reba would be the one at my death bed, she would come visit me earlier.

“But anyway, there are just a lot of rumours flying around, but I figured if you heard it from me, you’d know that I was OK.

“So anyhow, that’s what I wanted to say, and I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working. So I love you for caring and keep praying for me.”

Parton’s husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, died aged 82 in March this year.

Announcing the postponement of what would have been her first Vegas residency in more than 30 years, the Jolene singer wrote on Instagram on September 29: “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”