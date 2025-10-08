Big Brother contestant removed due to ‘unacceptable language and behaviour’

Big Brother contestant George has been removed from the house following “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour”, the ITV programme said.

The parish councillor, 23, was given a formal warning by Big Brother during Monday night’s episode after he made a fellow housemate cry by apparently mocking them.

A Big Brother spokesperson said: “Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme.”

The PA news agency understands George will appear in Wednesday’s episode of Big Brother but his comments will not be aired due to them being contrary to broadcasting standards.

PA also understands that George was given several warnings before the latest incident, most of which were not broadcast as the language was also contrary to broadcasting standards.

One example of such language, however, was seen during Monday’s episode.

While in the diary room, housemate Sam reflected on comments George had made about him during a game of truth or dare where he had to tell each housemate their worst quality.

George told Sam he was “too” and he then appeared to mock Sam’s voice and body language by waving a limp wrist.

Sam told Big Brother: “I think with the whole George situation, basically, I think it all just came to a bit of a head about the kind of impression that he did of me, or whatever.

“It was him doing it, mocking me as if I have some kind of like disability or something, which is just like rude anyway, and then all the boys kind of laughing.

“It just kind of felt like I was back in school, I think. And it just kind of brought all that back in that moment.”

Becoming emotional, he added: “It’s just so annoying, because I’ve really overcome a lot to become who I am, and I don’t want this comment to seep in and have an effect on me.”

George later told Sam: “The last thing I want to do is make someone feel shit about themselves.”

Later in the diary room, Big Brother told George: “Big Brother thinks that your language and behaviour was unacceptable and could cause offence, and is therefore issuing you with a warning.”

George also caused offence when, during a conversation about homelessness, he said people “know drugs are bad” and should “stop deflecting responsibility”.

Friday’s eviction will continue as planned, the details of which will be explained during Wednesday’s episode of Big Brother: Late And Live.