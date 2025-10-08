Amelia Dimoldenberg teams up with Formula 1 for Passenger Princess series

Chicken Shop Date presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg has teamed up with Formula 1 to launch a four-part YouTube series titled Passenger Princess.

The show will be hosted on Dimoldenberg’s YouTube page, which is where she made her name interviewing celebrities as part of her chicken shop-based series where she pretends to be on a date with the interviewee.

The new show, filmed at the Belgian Grand Prix 2025, will see drivers George Russell, Oscar Piastri, Ollie Bearman and Carlos Sainz act as guides as Dimoldenberg attempts to get her driving licence.

Dimoldenberg, 31, said: “My dream has always been to tell stories and work with great collaborators, so I’m proud to be working with such an iconic and recognised brand as F1 on this latest original series.

Amelia Dimoldenberg is known for presenting Chicken Shop Date (Ian West/PA)

“Although I don’t know how to drive. I’m excited to put my well-established passenger – and interviewing – skills to good use.”

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Formula 1, said: “This collaboration with Dimz Inc. marks the latest partnership from Formula 1 to engage with its rapidly growing demographic of young fans.

“Passenger Princess will combine Amelia’s wit and charm with the drama and excitement of Formula 1 at one of the sport’s most iconic circuits.

“We can’t wait for fans to see it.”

Dimoldenberg has interviewed stars including Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, pop singer Charli XCX and Irish actor Paul Mescal as part of her Chicken Shop Date series.

The series follows in the footsteps of Formula 1’s documentary series, Drive To Survive, as well as the F1 movie, released earlier in the year.

More details about each programme will be shared soon.