Taylor Swift’s new album secures biggest opening week of 2025 so far in UK chart

Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl has secured the biggest opening week of 2025 so far in the UK albums chart, the Official Charts Company has said.

The 12-track album, released on Friday, has already reached 304,000 chart units, beating the opening week of her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, which achieved 270,000 units in its first full week last year.

The 35-year-old is on track to secure her 14th number one album in the UK if she manages to stay at the top of the chart.

In February, Swift surpassed Madonna to become the female artist with the most UK number one albums following a re-release of her album Lover (Live In Paris).

Written during the European leg of her Eras Tour, Swift’s new album pulls back the curtain on the singer’s life and romance with fiance and NFL star Travis Kelce, indulging listeners with a fun and playful pop record.

The album was made with Swedish duo Max Martin and Shellback, reuniting the singer with the producers she worked with in 2017 for her album Reputation and 2014’s pop juggernaut album 1989.

The record features tracks including Opalite, which fans have speculated could be about her fiance Kelce, 36, whose birth stone is opal.

The fifth song on the track list, which is always the most significant song on Swift’s albums, is called Eldest Daughter and sees the star confess: “When I said I don’t believe in marriage that was a lie.”

The Life Of A Showgirl is Swift’s first record since she announced her engagement to Kelce, and also the first since she revealed in May that she had regained control over her back catalogue.

Earlier this year, she was crowned global recording artist of the year for a fifth time – having previously won the award in 2014, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Recognising her influence on popular culture, Swift was named Time magazine’s person of the year in 2023, the same year she embarked on her Eras Tour, which came to an end in December.