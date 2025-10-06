Taylor Swift on ‘thrill of a lifetime’ Fate Of Ophelia music video

Taylor Swift has said it was the “thrill of a lifetime” making the music video for her song The Fate Of Ophelia.

The pop superstar assumes the role of a string of different showgirls in the video, which she wrote and directed.

The video takes viewers behind the scenes of the life of a performer in a series of set-pieces and dance numbers, showing her as a platinum starlet reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe, a 1960s-style go-go dancer and a bathing beauty in a Busby Berkeley–style musical.

It also shows her as the Ophelia of the John Everett Millais painting, which depicts the Shakespearean character from Hamlet.

Sharing a number of photos from the video shoot, Swift wrote on Instagram: “Writing, rehearsing, directing and shooting the music video for ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ was the thrill of a lifetime because I got to be reunited with my Eras Tour family!!

“I wanted each one-take scene to feel like a live performance and remind us all of how it felt to be at those shows together. Making every moment count. It’s a journey through the chaotic world of show business.

“I loved working with @rpstam, @ethantobman and @nopenother to dream up these visuals.

“A huge thank you to this massive cast who kept it [100] and also kept the secret of this video even existing. It’s out on YouTube NOW!”

The video features guest appearances from her background dancers from the Eras Tour.

The Fate Of Ophelia is the first music video from Swift’s latest album The Life Of A Showgirl, which she recorded in Sweden during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The music video was first revealed in Swift’s cinematic event The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl, which also featured behind-the-scenes footage and “cut-by-cut explanations” of what inspired the music.

The 89-minute offering saw Swifties flock to cinemas over the weekend for a first glimpse at the video, as well as an opportunity to gather with other fans.

Swift will make a visit to Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show in the US on October 6 and will also appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers on October 8, serving as the sole guest in an episode billed as the “TAY/kover”.