Stormzy among stars reading from Booker Prize novels shortlisted for 2025

Rapper Stormzy is to read an excerpt from a Booker Prize-nominated novel as part of a series of short films showcasing this year’s shortlist.

Booker, which has been releasing short films with well-known actors for its two annual prizes since 2022, believes the extract readings encourage more people to get interested in the prestigious book awards, especially on social media.

The 2025 line-up also includes Mercury Prize-winning singer Arlo Parks, Rivals actress Katherine Parkinson, The Diplomat actor Rory Kinnear, Black Doves actress Gabrielle Creevy and Toast Of London star Shazad Latif.

Stormzy, 32, whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, will read from Flesh, a book by David Szalay that tracks the life of teenage Istvan from Hungary who eventually moves from the army to the company of London’s super-rich.

The IT Crowd star Parkinson, 47, will read Audition by Katie Kitamura with Black Mirror actor Kinnear, 47, reading The Rest Of Our Lives by Benjamin Markovits.

Arlo Parks reads The Land In Winter by Andrew Miller with actor Latif reading The Loneliness Of Sonia And Sunny by Kiran Desai.

The last book is Flashlight by Susan Choi, which is read by Welsh actress Creevy.

Gaby Wood, chief executive of the Booker Prize Foundation, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have another stellar cast for this year’s Booker Prize shortlist films, to bring the words of the shortlisted writers closer to the widest possible audience.

“These performers, from a breadth of artistic disciplines, are no strangers to prizes themselves: among them they have won the Mercury Prize, Baftas and Bifas, an Olivier Award and an Evening Standard Theatre Award, and have been nominated for countless others, including a Grammy.”

Pop star Dua Lipa, Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker, Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs, The Maze Runner actor Will Poulter and One Day star Ambika Mod are among the previous featured performers.

The films, directed by Sasha Nathwani, will be released in full from 2pm on October 8 on the Booker Prize’s website and social media channels.

The Booker Prize ceremony will take place on November 10 at Old Billingsgate, London.