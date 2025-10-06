Nicole Kidman attends Chanel show with daughters days after filing for divorce

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week almost a week after she filed for divorce from her husband Keith Urban.

The Australian-American actress, 58, embraced casual elegance – wearing an oversized white shirt and blue trousers with pointed black heels to the spring/summer 2026 Chanel fashion show on Monday.

Nicole Kidman poses for photographers upon arrival at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 collection presented in Paris (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

The Babygirl star posed alongside the two daughters she shares with Urban – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Kidman petitioned on September 30 to end the 19-year marriage in a Nashville court in a filing that stated the marriage “suffered irreconcilable differences”.

The actress and Grammy-winning country musician, 57, both raised in Australia, met in 2005 at a Los Angeles event honouring Australians and were married in Sydney the following year.

Margot Robbie was at the show (Christophe Ena/AP)

Kidman and Urban were red carpet fixtures throughout their two-decade relationship, with Urban joining his wife at the Oscars and Kidman attending music events such as the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The filing includes a childcare plan, agreed on by the couple and submitted for a judge’s approval, which says Kidman will be the primary residential parent to the couple’s two daughters, having them for 306 days per year with Urban taking them for the other 59.

The detailed agreements suggest that the divorce had been in the works for well over a month at the least.

The marriage was the first for Urban and the second for Kidman, who shares two children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban pose for photographers (Christophe Ena/AP)

Australian actress Margot Robbie, The Last Of Us actor Pedro Pascal, Nosferatu star Lily Rose Depp, and US super model Kendall Jenner were among the other stars at the fashion show in Paris.

The celebrities posed in a room filled with giant planet-like sculptures, some of which hung from the ceiling and acted like lamps to light up the runway.

Designer Matthieu Blazy said: “For this first Chanel show, I wanted to do something quite universal, like a dream, something outside of time, and I was fascinated by the universe of stars, a theme so dear to the House. We all observe the same sky, and I think it provokes the same emotions in us.”