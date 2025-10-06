Graham Norton agrees three-series deal with BBC for flagship chat show

Graham Norton has agreed a deal with the BBC for three more series of his flagship chat show.

The deal, agreed with Norton and his production company So Television, starts with series 34, which will air in 2026.

Norton continues to draw a string of A-list talent to his sofa.

Most recently, Taylor Swift gave her first TV interview to Norton on the day of the release of her latest album The Life Of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

The latest series averaged 2.9 million viewers per episode across the run, the BBC said.

Clips from the show also frequently go viral on social media.

The Graham Norton Show launched on BBC Two in 2007 where it ran for two series before moving to BBC One.

It has since been a fixture of the BBC’s Friday-night line-up.

Norton said: “Getting to host my own chat show is a huge pleasure as well as a privilege.

Graham Norton with Taylor Swift, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi during filming of his most recent episode (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I’m thrilled that the BBC are allowing me to continue for another three years. The whole team is looking forward to bringing the world’s brightest stars into the homes of the great British public!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “We are thrilled that The Graham Norton Show will remain a flagship part of the BBC’s entertainment offering for another three series.

“Graham sets the gold standard for celebrity interviews and continues to attract the best global talent to his sofa, it’s no wonder that the show remains so beloved by our audiences.”

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm with guests Julia Roberts and Colin Farrell.