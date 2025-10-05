First contestant eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Former Apprentice star Thomas Skinner has become the first contestant to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The 34-year-old and his professional partner Amy Dowden were defeated in Sunday’s dance-off by former England rugby star Chris Robshaw and his partner Nadiya Bychkova, with both pairs performing their dances from Saturday night for a second time.

Speaking about his time on the show, Skinner said: “I’ve loved it. I’ve never danced before and my stay was short, but Amy’s amazing.

“It’s been great fun and I’ve enjoyed it. I can’t really dance that well but I’ve had fun! Thank you, Amy – sorry that we haven’t done too good, ‘cause you’re a different class.”

After Skinner and Dowden had performed their salsa to Bonkers by Dizzee Rascal and Armand van Helden, and Robshaw and Bychkova had performed the Viennese waltz to Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, the judges gave their verdict.

Head judge Shirley Ballas and judges Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood all voted to save Robshaw and Bychkova, meaning Motsi Mabuse did not need to use her casting vote, but said she would have voted the same way.

The judges’ decision came after the couples’ scores from week one and two were added to the public vote.

It came after Skinner, who has made his name as a social media star, ended Saturday’s show with a joint score of 29, having scored just 13 for his performance.

Before giving him a two, Revel Horwood said of the dance: “It looked like you were competing at a weightlifting competition in Skegness, darling, it was all just powerlifts.”

Dowden added of her time with Skinner: “I’ve got to know the real Tom and he is adorable. He’s looked after me.

Skinner achieved a combined score of 29 across week one and two (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“We’ve laughed so much. We’ve worked so hard and a glitterball would have been amazing, but what I’ve learnt in the last few years is happiness, health and being alive is more important than anything. I’ve made a new friend for life and I wouldn’t change a thing.

“There is a ballroom boy in there, so I’m a bit gutted he didn’t get to do the ballroom, but the last three years, as you know, have been quite difficult for me.

“I lost all confidence as a dancer – but walking into the room with you with a massive smile and a laugh, you brought me back and, honestly, thank you.”

It comes after Skinner hit the headlines after he admitted to cheating on his wife just weeks after their wedding in an interview with The Sun, having previously apologised for picking up a journalist’s phone and walking out of a press event for Strictly midway through.

Sunday’s results show also featured a dance routine to Ordinary by Alex Warren from Strictly’s professional dancers, led by Jowita Przystal and Nikita Kuzmin, as well as a musical performance from Zara Larsson, accompanied by professional dancers Michelle Tsiakkas and Carlos Gu.

The remaining 14 couples will take to the dancefloor next week for movie week when Strictly Come Dancing returns at 6.05pm on Saturday October 11, on BBC One and iPlayer.

Skinner and Dowden will appear on Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday, October 6, at 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.