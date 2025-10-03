Taylor Swift says Wish List ‘might’ be her favourite The Life Of A Showgirl song

Taylor Swift has said Wish List “might” be her favourite song on new album The Life Of A Showgirl.

The 35-year-old was speaking after releasing her 12th studio album on Friday, and added that her fiance Travis Kelce’s favourite track was Opalite, which sees Swift sing about their romance.

After being told by presenters on Capital Breakfast they were now about to play Wish List, which was their favourite on the album, Swift replied: “Oh, that means the world to me, because that might be my favourite too, that makes me so happy, thank you for saying that.”

Wish List sees Swift sing about people wanting “an Oscar on their bathroom floor” and “a contract with Real Madrid”, before adding “I just want you”.

She added that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce “loves” Opalite, which she thinks is his “favourite” on the record.

The US singer added: “Travis’s birthstone is an opal, so it’s like that. I’ve always fixated on that, I’ve always loved that stone.

“And I thought it was a kind of a cool metaphor that like, it’s a man-made opal and happiness can also be man-made too, so that’s kind of what the song is about, is that the kind of juxtaposition of those two.”

The Pennsylvania-born star went on to say she wrote the album as part of her way to deal with fatigue while performing on the Eras Tour.

Swift said: “I was going from playing shows on this tour to Sweden (to write), like, so, that was that.

“I know it sounds like it was exhausting, but it’s a different type of feeling you get when you’re on stage (for a) three-and-a-half-hour show, it’s physically exhausting.

“I needed to stimulate my creative mind and my brain, and make something that would kind of fuel the fatigue I was feeling at that point in the tour.”

Taylor Swift has released her 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl (Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott)

She added that she had been missing her fans, who are named Swifties, after seeing them regularly on her Eras Tour.

Swift continued: “I miss you all. I used to get to see your beautiful faces every single three-day period of time when we were doing the Eras Tour.

“So it’s like, I miss getting to see everybody.”

The Shake It Off singer also spoke about her “love” for England and London in particular.

She added: “I love just getting to travel outside of where I was from, to the places where most of my favourite writers wrote my favourite poems and things like that.

“And also it’s just like, I think you guys are the coolest, I love your sense of humour.”