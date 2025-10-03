Sam Fender secures UK’s biggest-selling vinyl album of 2025 so far

Geordie singer Sam Fender has secured the UK’s biggest-selling vinyl album of the year so far, the Official Charts Company has announced.

His third studio album, People Watching, has shifted more than 56,000 copies on wax since it was released in February.

The record is also the fastest-selling vinyl album of the century by a British artist, after selling more than 42,000 copies on vinyl in its first seven days, according to the Official Charts Company.

The music artist, 31, from North Shields began his career performing in local pubs before he released his debut single, Play God, in 2017.

Sam Fender performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

All three of his studio albums, Hypersonic Missiles (2019), Seventeen Going Under (2021) and People Watching (2025) have topped the UK albums chart, and he has also had four top 10 singles.

The second biggest-selling vinyl album of the year so far is Taylor Swift’s Lover (Live From Paris), which netted the US singer her 13th UK number one back in February following a reissue.

The 14-time Grammy winner released her latest album, The Life Of A Showgirl, on Friday morning.

The third biggest album on vinyl in the UK is Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend, with her 2024 album Short N’ Sweet following shortly behind at number five.

Also in the top 10 is Romance by Fontaines DC at number four, Pulp’s More at number six and Oasis’ (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? at seven.

Rounding out the list is Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, and Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, respectively.

Elsewhere, Oasis have earned the biggest-selling single on vinyl so far this year with their Whatever anniversary reissue.

It comes amid the Britpop band’s reunion tour this year after the group, who broke up in 2009, announced their comeback in August 2024.