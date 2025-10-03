Olivia Dean bags first UK number one single and album in rare chart double

Singer Olivia Dean has topped the UK charts for the first time and claimed a number one chart double for her single Man I Need and album The Art Of Loving.

The Official Charts Company said the 26-year old singer had become the first British solo female artist to claim both titles since Adele’s hit song Easy On Me and album 30 in 2021.

Dean’s number one album had the fifth biggest opening week of the year since Adele, following Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter and Sam Fender.

Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Dean told Official Charts: “I feel very grateful and overwhelmed. I love the album I made and I’m so proud of myself for making it.

“Ultimately it is so joyful seeing how much it means to people and how it’s helping people understand love and loving.”

Dean rose to fame after the release of her debut album Messy, which made it to number four on the UK album charts and was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2023.

She also won the BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year Award 2023 and received three Brit nominations in 2024.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “Achieving a rare official number one chart double has truly propelled Olivia Dean on to the top table of British talent this week.

Olivia Dean performs on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Her success this week with her second album The Art Of Loving is fantastic news for the… singer and for British music more widely.

“It is particularly timely coming at the start of the month when we will be celebrating British talent at the Mercury Prize in just a few days.”

Golden, from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, dropped to second place in the singles chart, while another song from the film, Soda Pop, remained at number five.

Raye’s Where is My Husband jumped to number three, followed by Dean’s Nice To Each Other at number four.

The album chart saw Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter hold on to the number two spot with Man’s Best Friend.

Sabrina Carpenter (Doug Peters/PA)

The award-winning popstar also featured on the title song of Taylor Swift’s new album The Life Of A Showgirl, which was the only collaboration on the 12-track record.

The UK album chart saw four new releases, with Perrie’s self-titled debut at number three, marking her first solo top five record.

The former Little Mix star said: “I can’t believe the support that I’ve received for this album, it’s been overwhelming. It took such a long time to get to this point, and with such a short rollout I honestly didn’t have any expectations.

“I said before I would be happy if 10 people loved it or 100, so to get to number three has actually blown my mind.

“This is all down to fan love, they’ve really rallied together and got behind me. I’m forever grateful.”

The top five album chart is completed by former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant with Saving Grace, and American rapper and singer Doja Cat, who secured the fifth spot with her new album Vie.