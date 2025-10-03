Oasis guitarist taking break from tour as he reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has announced his diagnosis of prostate cancer and said he will be taking a “planned break” from touring.

The Britpop band recently finished the UK leg of their reunion tour and are continuing with dates in South Korea, Japan and Australia this month.

Arthurs, 60, who is a co-founder of the Manchester band, said in an Instagram post: “Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“The good news is I’m responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour.

“Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I’ll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.

“I’m really sad to be missing these shows but I’m feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America.

“Have an amazing time if you’re going this month and I’ll see you back onstage with the band in November. Bonehead. X”.

In 2022, Arthurs announced he had been diagnosed with tonsil cancer and would be taking a break from playing with Liam Gallagher.

Arthurs, who was later given the “all clear” after treatment, first started playing with Liam in the band The Rain, which the vocalist suggested be renamed Oasis.

They did not enjoy much success until Gallagher’s brother Noel joined and they became global stars.

Arthurs left Oasis in 1999 but has continued to work with Liam over the years, including in his band Beady Eye and on his solo projects.

He has also been joining the brothers for Oasis’ reunion tour, which was announced in August 2024, 15 years after their split in 2009, which was prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival.

The rock band have had eight number one singles and albums each in the UK chart, with Wonderwall, Champagne Supernova, and Some Might Say among their most well-known hits.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men and about one in eight men will have it in their lifetime, according to the charity Prostate Cancer UK.

Director of health services, equity and improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, Chiara De Biase, said: “We’re saddened to hear that Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and glad to hear he is responding well to treatment.

“By openly sharing his experience of prostate cancer, he’s raising lifesaving awareness among men across the UK and around the world.

“Prostate cancer often doesn’t have symptoms at the early stages, but the earlier you find it, the easier it is to treat.

“That’s why it’s so important for men to be aware of the disease, to know their own risk and to know what they can choose to do about it.”