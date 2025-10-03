Celebrities flock to George Clooney’s awards event in London

Celebrities including Meryl Streep and Dame Emma Thompson put on their best outfits for George Clooney’s star-studded London awards event on Friday.

Stars arrived in their droves to The Albies – an awards ceremony created by Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal, to “shine a protective spotlight on brave individuals and groups from around the globe who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to fighting for justice”.

Hannah Waddingham in a glittering gown (James Manning/PA)

Glittering in a sequinned dress was Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who arrived at the event wearing a neutral-coloured gown with stripes of sequins and a matching cape.

Top Gun’s Meg Ryan, CBS News presenter Gayle King, and Now You See Me star Isla Fisher were among the other attendees at the event, held at the Natural History Museum in London.

Meg Ryan arrives at the awards (James Manning/PA)

British stars included Saltburn actor Richard E Grant, chat show host Graham Norton, fashion designer Stella McCartney, actress Felicity Jones and Gavin And Stacey star Russell Tovey.

Elsewhere, make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury was pictured wearing a figure-hugging dress with ruffles and a corset alongside the Clooneys.

Meryl Streep arrives at the Albie Awards (James Manning/PA)

Oscar-winning actress Streep wore black trousers with a sheer black top adorned with green beads, while Dame Emma, another Oscar winner, wore a corduroy suit with a heavily sequined top.

Another notable figure was New Zealand’s former prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who sported a halter neck gown with a floral motif.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Bella Tilbury, Isla Fisher, Charlotte Tilbury, Hannah Waddingham, Jemima Khan and Felicity Jones (James Manning/PA)

The Albies are named after anti-apartheid hero Justice Albie Sachs, who received a lifetime achievement award at the charity’s inaugural fundraiser in 2022, according to the Clooney Foundation for Justice website.

He also attended Friday’s event, which gives out awards in multiple categories, including the justice for women award.

The Clooneys are co-founders of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which provides free legal aid in defence of free speech and women’s rights.