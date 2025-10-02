Taylor Swift to make UK appearances to mark release of The Life Of A Showgirl

Taylor Swift will be in the UK on Friday when she finally unveils her highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

The record, which is expected to top charts around the world, will be released at 5am in the UK and Swift will appear on the Capital Breakfast show shortly afterwards.

The station confirmed she will be joining the programme with hosts Jordan North and Sian Welby at 8am, just hours after the album drops.

She will also appear on The Graham Norton Show on Friday evening, alongside Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, Tron: Ares actors Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith, and Irish star Domhnall Gleeson.

The Life Of A Showgirl is Swift’s first record since she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, and since she revealed in May that she had regained control over her back catalogue.

It follows 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in the middle of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Friday night will also see the launch of The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl in cinemas, which features the world premiere of the music video for the single The Fate Of Ophelia, as well as behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos from the album, and “cut by cut explanations” of what inspired the music.

The 89-minute film will be screened in cinemas around the country, with fans flocking to multiplexes to celebrate the new music together.

Many screenings are already sold out, including at the landmark Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, where showings at 8.15pm and 8.45pm are already at capacity.

Swift will follow up her UK appearances with a visit to Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show in the US on October 6.

She will also appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers on October 8, serving as the sole guest in an episode billed as the “TAY/kover”.

Swift announced her new album on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce and his brother Jason, who formerly played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

She said she recorded it while in Europe on the Eras Tour, reuniting with producers Max Martin and Shellback.

Swift last worked with the Swedish duo in 2017 on her album Reputation but has since favoured collaborations with Jack Antonoff and The National’s Aaron Dessner.

The Life Of A Showgirl features 12 songs, with Sabrina Carpenter joining Swift on the title song as the only collaboration.