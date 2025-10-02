Taylor Swift discusses ‘fun’ task of planning wedding to Travis Kelce

US singer Taylor Swift has revealed she wants to finish promoting her album before the “fun” task of planning her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce

The 35-year-old musician spoke about her engagement during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, which was filmed on Thursday and is due to air on Friday night, hours after the release of her much anticipated 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

The 14-time Grammy winner, who got engaged to American football player Kelce earlier this year, told Norton: “He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in. He went all out – 10 out of 10.”

Taylor Swift during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

Asked when the wedding is happening, she said: “You’ll know,” adding: “I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan.”

On Thursday evening, Swift wore a little black dress with a jewel-encrusted halter neck on the show, an ensemble that was completed by dangly earrings and bright red lipstick.

She was also wearing her engagement ring, which the PA news agency understands to be an Old Mine Brilliant Cut.

The last time the music artist appeared on the BBC One chat show was to promote her 10th studio album, Midnights.

In that episode, which featured U2 singer Bono, Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne and former England footballer Alex Scott, the singer revealed she had auditioned alongside actor Redmayne for the film adaption of Les Miserables.

Sitting alongside the singer this time were Peaky Blinders screen star Cillian Murphy, Tron: Ares actresses Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith, Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson, and Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi.

Taylor Swift, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

Swift’s new record is expected to top charts around the world and the singer said she recorded it while in Europe on the Eras Tour, reuniting with producers Max Martin and Shellback.

The Life Of A Showgirl features 12 songs, with fellow US pop star Sabrina Carpenter joining the title song as the only collaboration.

It is Swift’s first album since she announced her engagement to Kelce, also 35, in an Instagram post in August that was captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday at 10.40pm on BBC One.