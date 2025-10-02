A timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Love Story

Popstar Taylor Swift has released her first record since she announced her engagement to NFL star, Travis Kelce.

It is also the first record since the singer, 35, revealed in May that she had regained control over her back catalogue.

Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl on Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, only weeks before the pair shared the news of their engagement on Instagram.

Here’s a timeline of the couple’s Love Story.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performing on stage at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, during the Eras Tour (Liam McBurney/PA)

July 2023

Kelce announces on his New Heights podcast, which he presents with his brother Jason, that he wanted to date Swift after he failed to meet her when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium, home of his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, during her Eras Tour.

He said he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet “with his number on it” but did not manage to meet the superstar.

September 2023

Rumours of the couple began to swirl after Swift was photographed cheering alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna, from a suite inside the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City at the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs.

The pair step out together after Kelce’s team secured the win, with the video going viral.

October 2023

The pair make a surprise appearance during Saturday Night Live’s season premiere with Kelce featuring at the end of a skit which poked fun at their romance.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce during a media day at the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa, Henderson (PA)

November 2023

Kelce opens up about how his relationship with Swift began, telling the Wall Street Journal magazine that he had “somebody playing cupid”.

Swift changes the lyrics to her song Karma at an Eras Tour concert from “karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me”, in reference to Kelce.

December 2023

Swift opens up about dating the football player in her Time Person Of The Year cover interview.

She told the magazine: “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift following his sides Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA (PA)

February 2024

Kelce’s Chiefs beats the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl and Swift, who was spotted on the big screen, is cheered by fans in Las Vegas. The pair are later seen embracing at full time.

April 2024

Swift releases her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, featuring the song The Alchemy, which is said to be written about Kelce, while an anthology edition is also released which contains the song So High School, also said to be written about the NFL star.

June 2024

Kelce appears at one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 23, where he arrived on stage as she prepared to perform the The Tortured Poets Department section of the show, wearing a top hat and tails, and helped to prepare her to sing I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

December 2024

Swift ends her billion-dollar record-breaking Eras Tour in December after making history as the first solo artist to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour.

Taylor Swift performs her first London concert at Wembley Stadium, during the Eras Tour (Ian West/PA)

February 2025

Swift attends the Super Bowl again, however, is booed by the heavily pro-Philadelphia Eagles crowd when she appears on the video boards as the two teams played at the Super Bowl in New Orleans in February, with Kelce on the losing side.

August 2025

Swift announces on Kelce’s New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, that her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, would be released on October 3.

Unveiling a copy of the new record as a guest on the show, the singer said: “This is my new album, The Life Of A Showgirl. It’s something I was working on while I was in Europe on the Eras tour.”

On the podcast, Kelce said the fact that Swift recorded the album while simultaneously travelling the world for her sold-out tour was “still blowing my mind”.

On August 26, Swift announced her engagement to Kelce in a joint Instagram post which showed pictures of him proposing to her and the pair embracing in a garden.

The post read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

September 2025

Kelce speaks about his and Swift’s engagement news for the first time and tells his New Heights listeners “it’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with”.

October 2025

Swift releases her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl on Friday October 3.

The album features 12 songs, with Sabrina Carpenter joining Swift on the title song as the only collaboration.