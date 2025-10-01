Reese Witherspoon helped Stevie Nicks and Daisy Jones’ Riley Keough meet

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has said she helped facilitate a meeting between Stevie Nicks and Daisy Jones star Riley Keough.

Witherspoon, 49, best known for Legally Blonde and Walk The Line, was an executive producer on the hit Prime Video series, Daisy Jones & The Six, which follows a fictional band from their rise to fame in the 70s to their subsequent dramatic split.

The drama, which came out in 2023, is loosely based on the tumultuous relationship between Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Nicks and stars Keough alongside English actor Sam Claflin, singer Suki Waterhouse and US actress Camila Morrone.

Reese Witherspoon executive-produced the hit series (Lucy North/PA)

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Witherspoon said: “Stevie Nicks reached out and said: ‘I want to meet Riley Keough. She was so good. It reminded me of when I first started in Fleetwood Mac.’

“And so, I got to facilitate their meeting in Nashville, and it was really one of the most special moments of my career.

“Stevie told us her stories all night long, about Fleetwood Mac and her relationships, her love affairs, and just how everything about Daisy Jones reminded her of her.

“It was amazing.”

The series, which received nine Emmy nominations in 2023 and won two, is an adaptation of the book with the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Riley Keough was able to meet Stevie Nicks (Doug Peters/PA)

It was co-produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company, now part of Candle Media, which the actress said makes films and television series “for women based on books written by women”.

Witherspoon starred as Elle Woods in the hit 2001 comedy Legally Blonde and its 2003 sequel and serves as an executive producer on the new Prime Video prequel spin-off series, Elle.

She won an Oscar, Bafta and Golden Globe for playing Johnny Cash’s wife, the singer June Carter, in Walk The Line opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

The actress is also known for her roles in Big Little Lies opposite Nicole Kidman and The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston.