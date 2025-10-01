James McAvoy, Ncuti Gatwa and Saoirse Ronan nominated for Bafta Scotland awards

James McAvoy, Ncuti Gatwa and Saoirse Ronan have all been nominated for Bafta Scotland awards, it has been announced.

The Outrun, which was filmed in the Orkney Islands, has received the most nods with four nominations, while drama series Lockerbie: A Search For Truth has three.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by Edith Bowman in Glasgow on November 16.

Rwandan-Scottish actor Gatwa is nominated for his role in Doctor Who, both in the actor film/television category and the Audience Award, while McAvoy is nominated for actor in horror film Speak No Evil.

They are up against David Tennant for Rivals, Peter Capaldi for the episode of Black Mirror named Plaything, James McCardle for Four Mothers, and Ruaridh Mollica for Sebastian in the actor category.

American-born Irish actress Ronan is nominated for actress film/television for her role in The Outrun, along with Tilda Swinton for The End, Karen Gillan for Douglas Is Cancelled, and Anna Prochniak for The Tattooist Of Auschwitz.

Also nominated for the actress award are Catherine McCormack for Lockerbie: A Search For Truth and Izuka Hoyle for Big Boys.

On Falling and Tummy Monster are nominated for feature film alongside The Outrun, which also received nods for director fiction (Nora Fingscheidt), writer film/television (Amy Liptrot and Fingscheidt) and actress for Ronan.

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth is also nominated for writer film/television (David Harrower) and television scripted.

Nominees for the Audience Award (in partnership with Screen Scotland) were previously announced as Ashley Jensen (Shetland), Gary Lamont (Rivals), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Slow Horses), Richard Rankin (Rebus) and Sheli McCoy (Gladiators), as well as Gatwa for Doctor Who.

The Audience Award is the only one to be voted for by the public. The vote is open until October 30.

Nominations for the 13 competitive categories were determined through a combination of membership voting and dedicated juries comprising industry professionals with relevant craft expertise.

The awards, which honour creative excellence in broadcasting and production across film and television in Scotland, will be shown on Bafta’s YouTube channel, while a highlights programme will be broadcast on BBC Scotland and BBC One Scotland on November 19.

Dani Carlaw, chairwoman of Bafta Scotland, said: “Congratulations to this year’s Bafta Scotland nominees.

“This remarkable line-up is a true celebration of Scotland’s world-class creative talent, showcasing bold storytelling, extraordinary craft, and powerful voices shaping our screen culture today.

“I cannot wait to honour the outstanding achievements of those in front of and behind the camera at the 2025 Bafta Scotland Awards ceremony on 16 November.”