David Beckham bags £26m payout after record year for brands

Sir David Beckham has cashed in on a £26 million payout from his media, fashion and sports empire following a record year of profits.

The former sportsman and businessman embarked on new ventures during 2024 including health supplements and a brand partnership with Stella Artois.

DRJB Holdings, the holding company combining all his brands, reported an underlying pre-tax profit of 44.9 million US dollars (£33.2 million) for 2024, a surge of 24% on the previous year.

Revenues edged up marginally to 92.3 million dollars for the year (£68.3 million).

Sir David Beckham’s Studio 99 has produced an upcoming documentary about his wife Victoria for Netflix (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

The group is jointly owned by Sir David’s company Footwork Productions and US consumer giant Authentic Brands Group which invested in the business in 2022.

The company’s accounts show that it paid out dividends to shareholders amounting to 52.5 million US dollars (£38.8 million) in 2024, as well as 23.1 million dollars (£17.1 million) paid after the end of the financial year.

It is understood that Sir David, through Footwork Productions’s 45% ownership of DRJB Holdings, received a roughly £26 million payout.

Last year, he raked in more than £28 million from dividends shared out from the business enterprises.

The ex-England footballer’s sprawling empire includes Studio 99, which produced the Beckham series for Netflix and a documentary about his wife Victoria which is due for release on the same platform next week.

He has also struck a multi-year design partnership with fashion brand Boss, with the launch of a David Beckham menswear collection earlier this year.

Other business ventures in 2024 included entering the health and wellness sector with the launch of IM8 Health, a daily supplements brand co-founded by Sir David.

Sir David, who was given a knighthood this year for services to sport and charity, also signed partnerships with beer brand Stella Artois and household appliances brand Shark Ninja in 2024.