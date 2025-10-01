Council cools on fireworks at Murrayfield after Oasis and AC/DC gigs

Council officers will recommend that fireworks are not part of future events at Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, after pyrotechnics were used during recent Oasis and AC/DC shows.

The council said fireworks can be “disruptive” for those living nearby but licence applications for each event will be considered on their merit.

A bulletin from environmental health officers was sent to councillors earlier this week, noting that the AC/DC show exceeded the permitted noise level.

Oasis played three gigs at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rockers AC/DC concluded their European Power Up tour in the rugby stadium on August 21, while Oasis played three dates between August 8 and August 12.

The environmental health team said eight complaints were received in relation to the AC/DC gig and another eight were received across the three Oasis gigs.

Each of the complaints related to excessive noise or the use of fireworks.

AC/DC played Murrayfield in August (Yui Mok/PA)

The city council’s regulatory committee was told: “The permitted noise level was exceeded during the AC/DC concert.

“Both events included fireworks, which are perceived as more disturbing for the wider community due to the nature of the noise, and officers will recommend that fireworks are not used at future events.”

A spokesman for the City of Edinburgh Council said: “We understand that fireworks used during concerts at Murrayfield can be disruptive to the local community so officers will recommend that they are not used as part of future events.

“However, we consider licences for all events based on their own merits and by taking into account any advice from officers.”