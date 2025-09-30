Zendaya, Emma Stone and Ana De Armas dazzle at Louis Vuitton show

Zendaya turned heads in a thigh-skimming metallic silver coat dress as she arrived at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

The Challengers actress was joined by stars including Emma Stone, Ana De Armas and Lisa for the catwalk show in the French capital.

Zendaya poses before the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 collection (Christophe Ena/AP)

Zendaya teamed the coat, which had bows down the front and a white collar and cuffs, with metallic silver stilettos.

Stone, who will soon be seen in the upcoming film Bugonia, wore a cream knit strapless dress with matching shrug.

Emma Stone (Christophe Ena/AP)

Knives Out star De Armas wore a black sweater and mini skirt with knee-high boots.

Ana de Armas (Christophe Ena/AP)

Meanwhile, Blackpink singer Lisa, who appeared in the most recent series of The White Lotus, wore bright-pink shorts with a wide grey belt and knitted top.

Lisa (Christophe Ena/AP)

Also in Paris to see the latest ready-to-wear collection by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for the French fashion house was One Battle After Another actress Chase Infiniti.

The rising star wore a black-and-white dress teamed with knee-high boots.

Chase Infiniti (Christophe Ena/AP)

Paris Fashion Week continues until October 4.