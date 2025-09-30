Spice Girls pay tribute to choreographer Paul Roberts after his death at 52

The Spice Girls have paid tribute to choreographer Paul Roberts, saying he “radiated happiness and positivity”, after his death aged 52.

Roberts worked on the girl band’s 2019 reunion tour, as well as with stars such as One Direction and Katy Perry across a 20-year career.

His death was confirmed by his partner Phil Griffin at the weekend.

In a post on Instagram, the Spice Girls said Roberts was an “integral part” of the tour six years ago.

The statement added: “His creativity, passion and joy for life was evident throughout our shows.

“As well as being incredibly talented, Paul was simply a wonderful person. He radiated happiness and positivity.

“We were all lucky to know him and share friendships beyond the tour.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing and are sending love to his husband @thephilgriffin and all of Paul’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We will miss you Paul.”

Roberts spent five years with One Direction as the group’s staging director, designing their show tracks for works in film, stadium and television.

He was recently working with The Who’s Pete Townshend on his Quadrophenia ballet.

In the post announcing his death, Griffin said: “On the evening of 26th September 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer, Paul passed away gently at home, surrounded by his family.

“His departure, much like his life, was filled with grace.”