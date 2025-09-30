Sir David Attenborough’s Ocean brought to life with orchestra performance

Sir David Attenborough’s feature documentary, Ocean, will come to life with live performances of the original score.

Sir David, 99, best known for Blue Planet and Life On Earth, narrated the documentary, which follows the biologist as he explores the beauty of the underwater world while revealing the brutal threats it faces.

Ocean in Concert will feature a live orchestra and vocal ensemble performing Steven Price’s original score in synchronisation with the film, with the aim of turning its powerful visuals and urgent story into a moving experience.

David Attenborough’s Ocean documentary will be accompanied by a live orchestra (Conor McDonnell/Silverback Films/Open Planet Studios/PA)

From destructive fishing to mass coral bleaching, the documentary follows Sir David as he exposes the problems marine habitats face while emphasising the opportunities for its recovery.

The concerts, conducted by Robert Ziegler, will take place across four venues in Bristol, London, Birmingham and Edinburgh in the new year – marking Sir David’s centenary year.

Ocean in Concert will premiere on February 24 at the Bristol Beacon with the Welsh National Opera Orchestra.

It will be followed by a concert at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 28 with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra before moving to Birmingham Symphony Hall on March 1.

Its final concert will be held on March 12 at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

Tickets go on sale on October 3.