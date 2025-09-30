Lola Young cancels gigs to ‘go away for a while’ days after collapsing on stage

Singer Lola Young has cancelled all of her upcoming appearances and said she will be “going away for a while” days after she collapsed on stage during a New York concert.

On Saturday, the Messy singer, 24, could be seen swaying and falling backwards in viral videos captured during her slot at the All Things Go music festival at Forest Hills Stadium.

The next day she cancelled her Sunday slot at the same festival, this time held in Washington DC.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she said: “I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future.

“Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know.

“Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund.

“I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger. Love you all, Lola x.”

Young, who recently released her third studio album I’m Only F****** Myself, was due to play venues around the UK in October.