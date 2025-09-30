Fifth contestant leaves The Great British Bake Off tent during chocolate week

Hairdresser Nadia has become the fifth contestant to leave The Great British Bake Off after failing to impress the judges during chocolate week.

In Tuesday night’s episode, the eight remaining bakers were tasked with making chocolate mousse cups, a white chocolate tart for the technical and a chocolate fondue display for the showstopper challenge.

After the three challenges were judged by Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, senior systems architect Aaron was named star baker while Nadia was told she would be leaving the Channel 4 show.

The Great British Bake Off Series 16 contestant Nadia (Channel 4/Love Productions/PA)

Dame Prue said she was “so sad” to see Nadia, 41, leave but added: “She just didn’t quite do enough to save herself.”

The amateur baker from Liverpool said: “Me daughter said ‘Mum you are good at baking, you should go on that’, and I didn’t think anything of it, I just did it.

“I have had the best time and made some amazing friends, it’s been unreal.”

Nadia, who likes to blend Indian and Italian flavours, added: “I was fine about leaving in week five.

“I was fine because I knew it was my week to go and I’d missed my kids, but I was also gutted too!

“I had so many good moments in the tent and probably my biscuit box showstopper was my best moment, and the worst moment for me was the week I left.

“My favourite challenge overall was the filled monkey bread as I love making things I’ve never done before and because now it’s a family favourite.

“My worst challenge overall was chocolate week because it was hard to work with and very temperamental.”

Nadia also said Noel Fielding gave her one of his shirts after she asked for it and said he and his co-host Alison Hammond “were a lot of fun” and “constantly joking with us”.

“I loved my fellow bakers because they were so helpful and genuine,” she added.

“I’ve learned so much and challenged myself – going into Bake Off will be the best thing I’ve ever done!

“I would absolutely encourage other home bakers to apply for the next series.”

The baker said she would love to do more with baking “and possibly more on TV”.

Nadia will join comedians Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Friday October 3 on Channel 4 at 8pm.