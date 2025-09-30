Bad Bunny: I want to show off Puerto Rican culture at Super Bowl show

Bad Bunny has said he wants to show off his Puerto Rican culture when he takes to the stage for the Super Bowl half-time show.

The Chambea singer, 31, is one of the most popular musical artists around the world, and has topped Spotify’s most-streamed artist list three times in the last five years.

He was unveiled as the half-time show performer on Monday and said he was glad he no longer had to keep the secret.

Speaking to Apple Music’s half-time headliner special with Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden for his first interview following the announcement, he said: “I’m really excited for my friends, my family, Puerto Rico, all the Latino people around the world. I’m excited about my culture. I’m excited about everything, not just for me.”

He added: “I’m going to enjoy. I’m going to embrace the moment. I’m going to show what we have, our music, our culture. I’m just going to the stage to enjoy and have fun.

“I’m always doing everything with purpose and of course everywhere I go, I always represent and I always put my country, my music. I really am figuring out what I’m going to do on this show. But it’s going to be good.”

The musician revealed he was in the middle of a workout at the gym when Jay-Z called to offer him the show.

Jay-Z, who owns music label Roc Nation, is heavily involved in the selection process for the Super Bowl half-time show as the NFL’s “live music entertainment strategist.”

Bad Bunny said: “It’s crazy because I was in the middle of a workout. So I remember that after the call, I just did like a hundred pull-ups.”

The musician, who has had an on-off romance with model Kendall Jenner, first performed at the Super Bowl in 2020 when he surprised fans as a guest during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s co-headlining half-time performance.

The show at Super Bowl LX in February 2026 will be his first time headlining.

He said: “I’m always doing my best and working with so much passion and also, I’m still working. I’m a rookie.

“I’m still hungry to conquer and to show what I can do to the people. It’s crazy because I think everyone already knows what I’m capable to do. But I’m still one to surprise. And ‘look I can do this, look I can do this’. That’s what I like, and I’m very grateful to live this moment with all my people.”

Recent Super Bowl half-time show performers have included Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

The climax of the NFL season will be held on Sunday February 8 at Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.