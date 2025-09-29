Welsh rock band Super Furry Animals to reform for tour next year

Welsh band Super Furry Animals are the latest 1990s band to reform in the wake of Oasis and Pulp, announcing a tour next summer which will feature their first shows in a decade.

Huw Banford, Cian Ciaran, Daf Ieuan, Guto Pryce and Gruff Rhys will play six gigs in Britain and Ireland next May.

The move follows Oasis getting back together for a series of stadium shows this summer, while other Britpop bands such as Pulp and Supergrass have also reunited.

Super Furry Animals were nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2001 (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The Supacabra tour starts in Dublin on May 6 and includes dates in Glasgow, Llandudno, Manchester and London and a homecoming gig at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on May 16, and tickets go on general sale on Friday.

The band will perform songs from their nine albums, and supports will be duo Getdown Services on all dates except London, where trio Honeyglaze will play, while Welsh six-piece Melin Melyn will appear in Cardiff.

While kept secret until now, mysterious posters have been seen in Cardiff that have led to speculation, and the band have also posted cryptic messages on their social media, while their website simply says “29.09.2025”.

Super Furry Animals formed in Cardiff in the early 1990s and Rhys Ifans was lead singer for a while before he left to focus on his acting career.

They released debut album Fuzzy Logic in 1996, with another eight between then and 2009, including Rings Around The World, which was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2001 and featured Sir Paul McCartney eating carrots and celery.

Super Furry Animals playing at the V Festival in 2005 (Steve Parsons/PA)

They built a formidable reputation as a live act, and at one time had personalised a tank for performing at festivals which Rhys said they eventually sold to Eagles singer Don Henley, a collector of military vehicles.

In 2010 the band went on a five-year hiatus, and despite playing a few gigs in 2015 and touring the UK and North America the following year, there has been no new music since Bing Bong, a single celebrating Wales qualifying for the 2016 Euros.

Rhys has released nine solo studio albums, a film score and an opera, and joined Gorillaz on stage at a gig in east London earlier this month.

The other four musicians have been playing together as Das Koolies since 2019, releasing two well-received albums.

Super Furry Animals release the previously unheard track Rock ‘N’ Roll Flu on Thursday, one of four bonus tracks on the 20-year anniversary re-release of seventh album Love Kraft on October 24.