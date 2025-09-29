The Simpsons Movie returns for sequel after nearly two decades

The Simpsons Movie will return for a sequel nearly two decades after the first film hit theatres.

Created by cartoonist Matt Groening, the film is based on Fox’s long-running satirical series, which follows the Simpson family through their day-to-day lives.

The sequel was confirmed on Monday by 20th Century Studios, with a release date set for July 23 2027.

The film poster was shared on Instagram with a picture of a doughnut being grabbed and a tagline that read: “Homer’s coming back for seconds.”

Fans flooded the comment section with disbelief and excitement at the news of the sequel.

The series follows the Simpson family, made up of Homer and Marge and their three children, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

The characters first appeared in 1987 as cartoon shorts before it premiered as a series in 1989.

It has gone on to run for 37 seasons and it was announced earlier this year that the show has been renewed through to its 40th season.

The first film, which was released in July 2007, saw Homer accidentally pollute Springfield’s water supply, leaving him with the blame and the task of saving the city and his family.