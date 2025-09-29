Rachel Zegler claims top prize at The Stage Debut Awards

Rachel Zegler led the winners at The Stage Debut Awards 2025, claiming the prize for best West End debut performer for her role in Evita.

The Hunger Games and West Side Story actress stars as Eva Peron – Argentina’s former first lady – in Jamie Lloyd’s new production of the hit musical.

The 24-year-old beat out seven other nominees for the award, including Evita co-star Diego Andres Rodriguez as well as Tosin Cole and Heather Agyepong, who played the romantic leads in the love story Shifters at the Duke of York Theatre.

The awards ceremony, which is dedicated to shining a light on breakthrough theatre talent, was held at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London on Sunday and hosted by comedian and actor Julian Clary.

Prizes were handed out for seven other categories, all celebrating performers, composers, designers, writers, lyricists and directors whose breakthrough work premiered across theatres from all four nations of the UK.

Among the other winners was Leesa Tulley, who was named best musical performer for her role in Why Am I So Single?, and Mark Rosenblatt, who won best creative West End debut for Giant.

Best performer in a play was given to both Hilson Agbangbe and Lucy Karczewski, who starred in Wonder Boy and Stereophonic respectively.