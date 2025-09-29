Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny to headline next year’s Super Bowl half-time show

Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny will headline next year’s Super Bowl half-time show in Santa Clara, California, the National Football League (NFL) has announced.

In a statement, the 31-year-old said: “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself.

“It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history.

The Chambea singer is one of the most popular musical artists in the world (PA)

“Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

The Chambea singer is one of the most popular musical artists in the world, having topped Spotify’s most-streamed artist list three times in the last five years.

He was dethroned from the top spot in 2024 by Taylor Swift, who raked in more than 26.6 billion streams.

Recent Super Bowl half-time show performers include Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

The climax of the NFL season will be held on Sunday February 8 at Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.