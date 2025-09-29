Peter Kay cancels two shows after medical procedure

Peter Kay has cancelled two shows after a “routine kidney stone procedure”.

The comedian had been due to perform at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena at the weekend but the gigs have now been rescheduled as he takes time to “rest and recover”.

A statement from SJM Concerts said: “We regret to inform you that due to a routine kidney stone procedure, Peter will be unable to perform his scheduled shows at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Sunday 5th October and Monday 6th October.

“Following medical advice, Peter will be taking a period of time to rest and recover.”

The Car Share star, 52, will now perform the October 5 show on December 11, while the October 6 show has been rescheduled to December 12.

The statement added: “All tickets remain valid for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds will be available from your original point of purchase.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Kay is still due to take his Better Late Than Never tour to Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, Liverpool, Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth and Cardiff, as well as Nottingham.