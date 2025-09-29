Penny Lancaster felt ‘ashamed and belittled’ by Gregg Wallace on MasterChef

Penny Lancaster has said she felt “ashamed and belittled” by Gregg Wallace when she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef.

The model and TV personality, who is the wife of singer Sir Rod Stewart, said she did not feel she was supported by production company Banijay UK during her 2021 appearance on the show.

She told Sky News’ The UK Tonight With Sarah-Jane Mee programme: “I didn’t feel like I was supported in that moment, I felt ashamed and belittled by the way Gregg Wallace had treated me but equally I felt disappointed that the production company hadn’t come to my rescue.”

She added: “There is a long way to go, but just by people coming forward and being honest about their experiences, I think will help in the long term.”

Sir Rod previously criticised Wallace on Instagram and claimed he “humiliated” his wife when she was on the show.

In November 2024 he wrote: “Good riddance Wallace… You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn’t you?

“You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart”.

Wallace, 60, was sacked in July after an investigation into historical allegations of misconduct upheld multiple accusations against him.

The former greengrocer, who began co-presenting the show in 2005, said following the investigation he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” in the wake of the probe, which also upheld one allegation of “unwelcome physical contact”.

Wallace has since filed a High Court legal claim against the BBC following his sacking, court records show.

Banijay and Wallace have been contacted for comment.