Kieran Culkin expecting third child with wife Jazz Charton after awards speeches

Succession star Kieran Culkin is expecting his third baby with wife Jazz Charton, after he said he wanted more children during an awards acceptance speech.

The Oscar-winning actor, 42, rested his hand on Charton’s growing baby bump at the opening night of Waiting For Godot on Broadway.

The play stars Keanu Reeves and his Bill And Ted co-star Alex Winter.

Culkin went viral at the Emmys in 2024 when he collected the supporting actor prize for his role as Roman Roy in Succession and made a public bid to have more children.

During his speech on stage, he said: “My beautiful wife, Jazz, thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf, I love you so many and so much.

“And Jazz: I want more. You said maybe if I win.”

He referred to this speech when he collected the best supporting actor Oscar the following year for A Real Pain.

Standing on stage at the Dolby Theatre, he said: “About a year ago, I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly, publicly said that I wanted a third kid from her because she said if I won the award, she would give me the kid.

“Turns out she said that because she didn’t think I was going to win.”

He recalled that after the ceremony, Charton told Culkin: “I guess I owe you a third kid.”

To which he replied: “Really? I want four.”

He added: “She turned to me — I swear to God this happened — and she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar’.

“I held my hand out, she shook it and I have not brought it up once until just now.

“I just have this to say to you Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith – no pressure, I love you, I’m really sorry I did this again, and let’s get cracking on the kids, what do you say?”

The couple are already parents to daughter Kinsey, six, and son Wilder, four.