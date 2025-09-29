Coronation Street wins best soap award for second year in a row

Coronation Street has won the top gong at the 2025 Inside Soap awards, claiming the fan-voted title of best soap for the second year in a row.

More than 90,000 fans voted for the magazine’s award ceremony which saw ITV’s Corrie take home five accolades on Monday night.

Along with best soap, Coronation Street claimed the best storyline award for Mason Radcliffe’s death and Abi Webster’s PTSD after witnessing the brutal attack.

(left to right) Sally Carman-Duttine, Luca Toolan and Harry Visinoni with the best storyline award at the Inside Soap Awards (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Jack P Shepherd’s David Platt won best comic performance, with Vicky Myers, who plays Lisa Swain, claiming the awards for best actress and best partnership along with Alison King’s Carla Connor.

Sarah Ellis, Inside Soap editor, said: “It’s been an incredible year of drama and the results in our best soap category were the closest they’ve ever been.”

BBC’s EastEnders also took home five awards, including best exit, which was won by James Bye, who played Martin Fowler until he was killed off during the 40th anniversary live episode in February, and best actor which was won by Steve McFadden for playing Phil Mitchell.

The best villain award was given to Navin Chowdhry for his portrayal of Nish Panesar, the calculating manipulative husband to Suki Panesar, played by Balvinder Sopal, who was killed by his son after being pushed off a balcony.

Steve McFadden in the press room after winning the serial drama award for his performance in Eastenders at the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)

While Laura Doddington’s Nicola Mitchell won best newcomer, fans named EastEnders’ Heather Peace their soap superstar of 2025 for her portrayal of Eve Panesar-Unwin, calling her “a Northern powerhouse” and “an icon who has always fought for others”.

The ceremony saw ITV’s Emmerdale win the best family trophy with the Dingle clan claiming it for a fifth time – more than any other family in the history of the Inside Soap Awards – while teenager Amelia Flanagan was named best young performer for the fourth time.

Emmerdale also picked up the best showstopper accolade – a trophy awarded to a showcase stunt or episode – for the limo crash disaster which saw the soap submerge the vehicle in an icy lake, killing three beloved characters as the catastrophe unfolded.

Ellis added: “All of the soaps have shone brightly in 2025.

“The fact that this year’s trophies are so evenly spread just goes to show what a strong year the whole genre is having.

Stefan Dennis with the outstanding achievement award and the best daytime star award at the Inside Soap Awards at One Ninetyfour in Piccadilly, central London (Ian West/PA)

“There’s never been a more exciting time to be a soap fan!”

Fans named Casualty actor Michael Stevenson as the best drama star for his portrayal of the heroic paramedic Iain Dean while Neighbours’ Stefan Dennis picked best daytime star for his performance as villain Paul Robinson.

Inside Soap also awarded two outstanding achievement trophies this year, one to the cast and crew of Neighbours for delivering a year of drama ahead of the show coming to an end this December and another to Nick Pickard for his work playing Hollyoaks’ Tony Hutchinson for three decades.

