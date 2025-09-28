Three Big Brother contestants put at risk of eviction on series’ launch episode

Three Big Brother contestants have been put up for eviction after spending just hours in the house on the launch episode for the reality show’s latest series.

It came after presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best opened the ITV2 show saying “the OG is back, and Big Brother is here to play”, before revealing the first eviction would take place on the series’ first night.

At the start of the show, Odudu said: “For one unlucky person, the journey will end before it’s even got started, because tonight one housemate will be evicted on night one.”

Best told viewers a pipe outside the house had an “important role to play”, with each housemate given an eye which rolled down it to take into the house.

He later added that viewers had a short amount of time to vote for the contestant they want to give an evil eye to, making them eligible for eviction.

Three housemates were “cursed” with an evil eye – 27-year-old Zumba instructor Sam, from Skipton, 25-year-old Emily, from Northampton, who works for a political events company, and Caroline, a former PR, who said she was once told to “shut up” by Kylie Minogue.

Before entering the house Emily said she was a Conservative Party member and described former British prime minister Boris Johnson as a “big cuddly teddy bear”, and as she entered to boos she told the presenters she is “hoping to meet my hubby” in the house.

Before entering the house, 56-year-old Caroline said: “I’ve been engaged five times, I’ve tried to live with men and I just can’t, there’s something wrong with them.”

The trio were sent to the exit room, where it will be revealed in the show’s next episode who has been made to leave without saying goodbye to their fellow housemates.

It came after the first housemate to enter was Pizza Hut night manager Gani, 39, from Bromley, who was shaking as he entered, saying “I’m a bit nervous”.

The contestant, who is originally from Chennai, India, said before entering: “(In) 2022 I explored the sexuality of bi (bisexual), I tried it and I loved it, if you get a dish you don’t try, you don’t know.”

Somerset farmer Cameron was the second to enter the house, telling Odudu and Best “it’s quite exciting, isn’t it”, before adding he wanted to “fly the flag for British farming” during his time on the show.

Before entering the house, the 22-year-old said: “I’ve only ever been to London three times before, and I think two of which were for farming protests.

“It’s going to be quite interesting to sort of see how I do sort of hopefully making friends or not, who knows?”

Italian-born Scottish gamer Nancy, 22, from Glasgow, who speaks five languages, was the third contestant to enter, and said “anything” would get her riled up in the house.

Zelah was the fifth contestant to arrive in the house, and before entering the 25-year-old personal trainer from south London said they had lived as a woman for 23 years of their life.

The contestant said: “I think I’m living proof that being transgender is not a choice, because why would I choose to go from the luxury, the sanctuary, that is the women’s toilets, to the horror that is the men’s.”

Teja, 18, from Bristol, who was the sixth housemate to enter the house, runs a cleaning business with her mother, and said she did not know how she was “going to cope without her”.

Mechanical engineer and former member of the Royal Navy, Marcus, 22, from Manchester, said he got “offended when girls say to me, you don’t look like an engineer” as he entered the house.

Contestant Tate, the owner of a “buff butler company” in Scotland, entered the house, telling viewers “the further north you go, the more ravenous the women seem to get”.

The 27-year-old was followed by 21-year-old Elsa, who claimed she could “see dead people”, compared herself to Tinkerbell, and said she had a “very powerful aura”.

The final contestant to enter the house was 20-year-old make-up artist Jenny, from Londonderry, who said she once “pretended to be a flight attendant” on a flight.

Big Brother continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.