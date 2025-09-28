Singer Lola Young says she is ‘doing OK’ after collapsing on stage

Singer Lola Young has said she is “doing OK” after collapsing on stage during a festival performance in New York.

In footage posted on social media, 24-year-old can be seen swaying before dropping her microphone and falling backwards while singing at the All Things Go Festival in the US city’s Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday.

Following the performance, Young posted on Instagram: “Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing ok now.

“Thank you for all of your support, Lola.”

She collapsed while singing Conceited from her second album This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway.

Lola Young collapsed on stage at the Forest Hills Stadium in New York (Ben Birchall/PA)

Rapper Doechii, whose real name is Jaylah Hickmon, performed after Young and she got the crowd to shout “we love you Lola” in support of her following the incident.

She said: “She’s an incredibly talented artist, and she wasn’t feeling well tonight, and I’m so glad you guys were there to support her and hold her up. Let’s wish her the best, OK everybody?”

Young, who is known for speaking out about mental health issues, had cancelled a performance at New Jersey’s Prudential Centre on Friday.

She released her third studio album, I’m Only F****** Myself, earlier this month, and rose to fame with her single Messy in 2024.

She has had three UK top 40 singles and one UK top 10 album, and won The Ivors rising star award earlier this year, having been nominated for best album for This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway and best song musically.

Young performed on the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury Festival this year, and is also among a group of musical artists who called on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to reject future drilling at Rosebank in the North Sea.