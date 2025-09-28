Sam Smith and Sophie Ellis-Bextor lead tributes to One Direction choreographer

Singers Sam Smith, Emma Bunton and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have led tributes to former One Direction choreographer Paul Roberts following his death aged 52.

His death was confirmed by his partner Phil Griffin in a post on Instagram, which said Roberts had died after “a courageous battle with cancer” and said he “passed away gently at home, surrounded by his family”.

In a comment on the post, Unholy singer Smith said: “This is heartbreaking. My thoughts and heart is with all of Paul’s family and friends at this hard time.

“Paul was a light in this world. I’ll never forget his kindness and his sparkle. His magic will never leave the people he loved. Paul is Everlasting.”

As well as his work with One Direction and Harry Styles, Roberts also worked with Katy Perry, Sir Paul McCartney and on the Spice Girls’ 2019 reunion tour across a 20-year career.

Bunton, who is known as Baby Spice in the 1990s girl group, said: “My heart is broken being in his company was my happy place. Thinking of you @thephilgriffin sending love to you and all his family.”

Roberts spent five years with One Direction as the group’s staging director, designing their show tracks for works in film, stadium and television.

He was recently working with The Who’s Pete Townshend on his Quadrophenia ballet.

Murder On The Dancefloor singer Ellis-Bextor said: “That is so sad. Paul was so special. So talented, yes, but also warm and sweet and thoughtful and fun. I’m so sorry to hear he’s not here any more. Sending lots of love to all who knew him.”

Also paying tribute were pop singer Pixie Lott, drag queen and current Strictly Come Dancing contestant La Voix and former Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts.

Roberts said: “Waking to the saddest news. So unbelievably sorry @thephilgriffin, Paul was such a beautiful light and we were very lucky to have him as our first introduction. Sending all my love.”

La Voix, whose real name is Christopher Dennis, said: “I’m so saddened to hear this. He was such a fabulous energy of a person and so talented. Paul we will miss you terribly. Sending love to all his family and friends.”

Lott said she sent “so much love” to Griffin, and described Roberts as an “amazing, special, talented, one of a kind, glowing man”, adding she was “absolutely heartbroken”.

Former All Saints member Nicole Appleton was also among those paying tribute, posting: “I can’t actually cope. I will truly miss you. You brought so much love and joy and pure happiness to our chaotic world.

“And remembering our song ‘Ben the two of us need look no more’. Sending love to you my darling and your family.”

In the post announcing his death, Griffin said: “On the evening of 26th September 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer, Paul passed away gently at home, surrounded by his family.

“His departure, much like his life, was filled with grace.”

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson’s sister Lottie also posted a broken heart and a teary emoji in reply to the post.