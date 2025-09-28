Matthew McConaughey: The Lost Bus being a true story ‘gives me more purpose’

Matthew McConaughey has said his latest film The Lost Bus being based on a true story gives him “more purpose as an actor”.

The 55-year-old was speaking at the London special screening of the film, which tells the story of bus driver Kevin McKay, played by McConaughey, who had to navigate a bus carrying children and their teacher to safety through the 2018 California Camp Fire.

McConaughey told the PA news agency: “I saw the bones on the script, I was like, oh, this would be a movie worth making, even if it wasn’t based on reality, then the fact that it’s based on truth gives you more purpose, it gives me more purpose as an actor, to say let’s engage and take this ride.

Paul Greengrass, America Ferrera and Matthew McConaughey attend the UK special screening of The Lost Bus at the Curzon Mayfair in London (David Parry/PA)

“Thirdly, talking to Paul (Greengrass, the film’s director), the way he works, the way he wanted to work, the way he talked to me about how he would work with me, and how I could work with him, I was like, I’ll sign on and go on this ride.

“And if you work with Paul Greengrass in a movie, you’re kind of building the story day by day as you make it, and I quite enjoyed that.”

The film will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on October 3, after a run in UK cinemas in late September, and will also feature America Ferrera as school teacher Mary Ludwig and Yul Vazquez as Cal Fire battalion chief Ray Martinez.

Speaking about his character Kevin, McConaughey added: “The character I play, it’s all about a guy who knows he was too late as a son, and feels like now he’s going to be too late as a father.

Matthew McConaughey signs autographs at the screening (David Parry/PA)

“That’s a nightmare thing for a parent or father to feel like and to battle for survival, because not only for you, but for your child, that’s a well of courage that I think parents can find from that.

“So that’s what I was kind of living on at this role, it’s part of the reason I wanted to do it.”

Born in Texas, McConaughey is known for starring in films such as Dallas Buyers Club (2014), How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003) and The Wedding Planner (2001).