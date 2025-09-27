Win Win contestant surprises Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins with lookalike dolls

A Win Win With People’s Postcode Lottery contestant has surprised Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins with a pair of dolls modelled on the presenters.

Toni Fine, 81, appeared on Saturday’s edition of the ITV gameshow, telling Giedroyc and Perkins: “I’ve brought along two little friends.”

After being shown the models, Perkins, 56, replied: “Thank you so much Toni, I’m torn between fear, genuine fear, and deep love for you.”

Perkins said the dolls gave her ‘genuine fear’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Fine told the presenters it was “quite hard to get a likeness” of the stars, after Giedroyc, 57, said she felt “love” for the dolls.

Speaking after the show, Fine said: “I also thought it would be a fun experience which it totally has been, and getting to give these dolls to Mel and Sue has been brilliant. I have loved seeing their reactions.”

She continued: “The dolls are created out of sheep’s wool which is sculpted into shape using a special handheld needle which has barbed edges. This needling bonds the wool together – no sewing or glue is needed. The body has a wire skeleton that the wool is wrapped around.”

The London-based contestant began making dolls four years ago, and are two of 15 that she has made for friends or people at the food bank charity where she volunteers.

She added: “Working at the food bank was one of the reasons I wanted to be on Win Win With People’s Postcode Lottery.

“Not only did I want to raise awareness of Food Bank Aid, but if I am lucky enough to win the £1,000,000 I will give some to food banks as well as helping my grandchildren get on the housing ladder.

“And I’d certainly use some of the money to fly my much-loved twin over from the USA where she lives.”

The show gives players the chance to win prizes or trade them for a place on Millionaire’s Row, which gives them a chance to win a guaranteed jackpot of £1,000,000.

Traded prizes are then added to the show’s final prize pot, while viewers are also able to play along from home.