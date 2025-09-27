Natalie Dormer will not promote The Lady due to Duchess of York Epstein apology

Actress Natalie Dormer has said she will not promote The Lady after the Duchess of York’s apology to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein was revealed.

The 43-year-old, who plays the duchess in the ITV series, said she would be donating her salary from the show to charities focused on child abuse after it was revealed the duchess sent a message in April 2011 describing Epstein as a “supreme friend” having publicly disowned him in the media.

The apology email came after he threatened to “destroy” her family in a “chilling call”, the Telegraph has reported.

In a statement to US outlet Variety, Dormer said: “When I agreed to take the role in The Lady, I knew portraying the script’s Sarah Ferguson would require nuance.

“People are layered, their journeys are full of highs and lows, and as an actor my job is to lean into those elements and bring them to life with honesty and empathy.

Dormer made the decision over revelations about the duchess’s links to Jeffrey Epstein (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson’s behaviour, which I believe is inexcusable. For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project.

“In keeping with my commitment to the wellbeing of children, I have donated my entire salary from this project to the National Association for People Abused in Childhood and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse (hosted by Barnardo’s).”

The four-part drama follows the story of former royal dresser Jane Andrews, who was convicted of murder in 2001, played by Mia McKenna-Bruce.

Several charities severed ties with the duchess, who is the ex-wife of the Duke of York, on Monday following the emergence of the correspondence.

Dormer said her decision was “not a reflection” of her experience working with production company Left Bank.

She added: “They are an extraordinary company to collaborate with and I’m grateful for the time we spent together.”

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in the US in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.

ITV has been contacted for comment.