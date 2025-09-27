Liam Gallagher dedicates Stand By Me to brother accused of rape at Oasis concert

Liam Gallagher dedicated Oasis song Stand By Me to his older brother Paul, who is accused of rape, as the band returned to Wembley Stadium for the final UK shows of their reunion tour.

Paul Gallagher, 59, denied the charge when he appeared at Harrow Crown Court, which was sitting at Southwark Crown Court, on Friday,

He also pleaded not guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Paul Gallagher leaves Southwark Crown Court in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The alleged offences took place between 2022 and 2024, according to the charge sheet.

Oasis have returned to the UK for two final shows at Wembley as part of their Live ‘25 tour before they head to Japan and South Korea, Australia and South America.

The brothers arrived on stage on Saturday hand-in-hand, opening with Hello, from their 1995 album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, with Liam holding a maraca.

He greeted the rapturous crowd, saying: “Have you missed us?” before launching into anthems that included Some Might Say, Morning Glory and Roll With It.

The hits came thick and fast, but Liam paused at one point to say: “I want to dedicate this one to Paul Gallagher,” before launching into Stand By Me.

Oasis announced their reunion tour in August last year, 16 years after their dramatic split in 2009 which saw Noel quit following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The band also dedicated hit Live Forever to boxer Ricky Hatton, who died earlier this month at the age of 46.

A picture of Hatton was projected onto the screen behind the stage at the end of the track from the band’s 1994 album Definitely Maybe, to cheers from the crowd.

The band concluded the show with a trio of their best loved songs – Don’t Look Back In Anger, Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova.

Ahead of the final song, Liam appeared to hint the band will be back for more in 2026 when he told fans: “Thank you for keeping the faith. See you next year.”

The group has been tipped for a return to Knebworth, the site of their famous 1996 gigs.

Oasis will return to Wembley for the final UK show of their Live 25 tour on Sunday.