Dani Dyer-Bowen ‘can’t wait’ to watch Strictly after being forced to leave show

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dani Dyer-Bowen has said she “can’t wait” to watch the show despite being forced to leave after fracturing her ankle.

The 29-year-old previous Love Island winner has been replaced by another former winner of the ITV reality show, Amber Davies, after she suffered the injury in a fall during rehearsals for the 23rd series of the BBC dancing show.

Dyer-Bowen, who is married to West Ham United and England footballer Jarrod Bowen, said in a post on Instagram: “Good luck to all the gorgeous cast starting their Strictly journey tonight can’t wait to watch you all, so proud, and know how hard you’ve all been working, see you all soon.”

Following the fall, she told her Instagram followers she would take “a few days off my socials” to process the departure before returning to the set to cheer on the cast.

In a statement last week, she said: “I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.

“Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show.”

In a video, Dyer-Bowen said she was “so heartbroken” to leave the series and added her departure was a “very, very annoying, devastating thing”, before thanking fans for their “love and support”.

The TV star’s father, actor Danny Dyer, posted a broken heart emoji on Instagram following the news.

Davies, who was also a contestant on ITV1’s Dancing On Ice in 2024, will be partnered with Dyer-Bowen’s former professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

The 28-year-old, who has embarked on a musical theatre career since winning Love Island, said: “This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life.

“I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger and to now be part of the show is a dream come true.

“I’m going to give it my all and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery.

“I hope I do her proud.”

Davies will take to the Strictly dancefloor for the first time to perform a waltz during the current series’ first live show at 6.55pm on Saturday on BBC One.