Strictly judges get into costume and hit the dance floor

Images have been released of the first live show of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, with even the judges getting into special costumes and hitting the dance floor.

The judges – Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke – will dance through the decades on Saturday night’s show.

Judge Shirley Ballas during the opening routine on Strictly Come Dancing 2025 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Du Beke dons a wig along with a tuxedo and tails with a look from the 1970s, while Ballas sparkles in a black sequin dress to represent the 1980s.

Mabuse also wears black in a look straight out of the 1990s, while Revel Horwood models four different costumes for the show.

Judge Motsi Mabuse during the opening routine on Strictly Come Dancing 2025 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Mabuse can be seen being spun around on the dancefloor with professional dancer Johannes Radebe, while Du Beke is seen waltzing with another.

The first live show follows the series’ launch last weekend, and will see the 15 contestants dance with their professional partners and be scored by the judges for the first time.

Former Love Island winner Amber Davies has been announced as the replacement for Dani Dyer-Bowen, who was forced to pull out after she fractured her ankle during rehearsals.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood during the opening routine on Strictly Come Dancing 2025 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Davies will be partnered with Nikita Kuzmin for the 23rd series of the hit BBC One dancing programme.

The 28-year-old actress said: “This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life.”

Strictly Come Dancing will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.55pm on Saturday.