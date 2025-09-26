Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro secure fourth number one in UK albums chart

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro have earned their fourth number one in the UK albums chart with their latest offering, Futique.

The group, known for songs including Many Of Horror and Mountains, has also topped the record store chart and vinyl albums chart this week.

The rock band said: “Four official UK number one albums – a Futique moment in real time. Thank you to everyone who has supported us and listened to the album. We appreciate it!”

Biffy Clyro, comprising lead vocalist Simon Neil, bassist James Johnston and drummer Ben Johnston, formed in 1995, and headlined Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival earlier this year.

Their previous chart-topping albums are Opposites (2013), Ellipsis (2016) and A Celebration Of Endings (2020), and they have also had three top 10 singles.

Biffy Clyro have reached the top of the charts with their latest album (Official Charts Company/PA)

Elsewhere in the albums chart, Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album, Man’s Best Friend, sits at number two with Lola Young’s third studio album, I’m Only F****** Myself entering at number three.

Another new entry to the chart and in at number four is Rainy Sunday Afternoon by Northern Irish pop band The Divine Comedy, with Ed Sheeran’s eighth studio album, Play, in at number five.

The singles chart continues to be dominated by the track Golden by fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X, from animated film KPop Demon Hunters.

The track is now the joint longest-running number one single by an animated act, according to the Official Charts Company.

Maintaining its position at number two this week is Man I Need by London singer Olivia Dean with Lewis Capaldi’s Something In The Heavens a new entry at number three.

Rounding out the top five is Where Is My Husband! by singer Raye, and KPop Demon Hunters song Soda Popa, at number four and five respectively.