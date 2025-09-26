MasterChef crowns its 2025 series winner

A fishmonger has won the 21st series of MasterChef and claimed the title as the 2025 champion.

Harry Maguire, 32, won the BBC’s amateur cooking programme, beating copywriter Claire Syrenne, 47, and Sophie Sugrue, 26, who works in post-production, in a highly anticipated final cook-off.

After eight weeks of cooking challenges, Maguire took home the trophy and described it as one of his “happiest days”.

MasterChef 2025 winner Harry Maguire with his trophy (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

He said: “Champion isn’t something I’ve ever called myself before. I can start celebrating now.

“This is one of the happiest days. It’s been incredible. I really cherish the memories.

“You can’t put into words what we’ve had the opportunity to do, and to top it off with the trophy is everything I ever dreamed of.”

The final week saw Maguire take a trip to Athens where he faced three challenges, including working under one of the country’s TV chefs and restaurateurs, Argiro Barbarigou.

He went on to take a tasting course at the Michelin starred restaurant Patio, before he delivered a seafront dinner to some of the country’s leading chefs at Akti restaurant.

Maguire was then faced with the prestigious Chef’s Table challenge at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in Mayfair, where he was tasked with preparing one of the restaurant’s most celebrated dishes to Ducasse himself and his four Michelin star proteges, Tom Kitchin, Clare Smyth, Claude Bosi and Alex Dilling.

Friday’s finale saw the remaining three contestants put their skills to the test and deliver a three-course meal in a final bid to win the MasterChef title.

MasterChef 2025 winner Harry Maguire preparing one of his dishes (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

Maguire’s winning meal, titled Past, Present and Future, featured a modern take on prawn cocktail, followed by a poached brill wrapped in courgette and topped with potato croissant and sauce vierge, served with braised fennel and a burnt leek sauce.

The meal was completed with an apple and cinnamon jelly which was encased in an apple and white chocolate mousse with a white chocolate cocoa butter mirror glaze, served on an almond shortbread biscuit.

MasterChef judge John Torode said in the episode: “Throughout the competition, Harry’s been determined. He has strived for perfection and his food will stay with me for a very, very long time.”

Anna Haugh, also a judge on MasterChef, said: “There are restaurants across the country trying to do food like that and not succeeding. For an amateur cook, I’ve never seen anything like that.

“Harry today cooked food that no amateur should be able to do. That’s a magical gift, and Harry has it.”

One of the dishes on MasterChef 2025 (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

Maguire, who was born in London but grew up in Edinburgh, started cooking in his late teens and was inspired by his brother Dan who runs his own catering company.

His passion picked up during Covid where he began to experiment and elevate his technique in the kitchen after taking on cooking challenges with former flatmates.

In the episode, he explained that he pivoted to work as a fishmonger after suffering “pretty harsh burnout” from a career in branding.

The career change helped the winner rediscover his love for home cooking which ultimately drew him to apply for MasterChef.

Speaking about his time on the series, Maguire said: “The whole experience has been surreal and completely exhilarating but I’ve loved every minute of it. The standard was so high that I had to bring my A-game every time.

MasterChef 2025 finalists Sophie Sugrue, Harry Maguire and Claire Syrenne (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

“Even making it to the final was beyond my wildest dreams and MasterChef has redefined the way I approach cooking.

“I don’t know what’s coming next but as long as I’m cooking I know I’ll be happy doing what I love. It could be my own private dining company or I also like the idea of running a simple local restaurant, somewhere relaxed but memorable.

“I just want to be cooking every day.”

The finale comes after former judges Gregg Wallace and Torode were sacked from the show following a review into Wallace’s alleged misconduct.

BBC director-general Tim Davie explained to MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee that the decision to release the 21st series was because the “vast majority” of chefs on MasterChef wanted it to air.