Love Island’s Amber Davies to replace Dani Dyer-Bowen on Strictly Come Dancing

Former Love Island winner Amber Davies will replace Dani Dyer-Bowen on Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC has announced.

The 28-year-old actress will join the 23rd series of the hit BBC One dancing programme in place of Dyer-Bowen, who had to pull out after she fractured her ankle in a fall during rehearsals.

Davies, who will be partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, said: “This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life.

Amber Davies has embarked on a musical theatre career since winning Love Island (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger and to now be part of the show is a dream come true.

“I’m going to give it my all and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery.

“I hope I do her proud.”

Since winning the ITV dating show, Davies has embarked on a musical theatre career, with her most recent roles including Jordan Baker in the London production of The Great Gatsby, Vivian Ward on the UK tour of Pretty Woman and Lorraine Baines in the West End production of Back To The Future The Musical.

She is also set to play Elle Woods in a new production of Legally Blonde The Musical, which is based on the novel by Amanda Browning and the 2001 film of the same name that starred Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge.