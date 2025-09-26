Lewis Cap-Aldi surprises shoppers with gig on supermarket roof

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has surprised shoppers with a gig on the roof of an Aldi supermarket.

Capaldi, 28, performed his new single, Something In The Heavens, from the shop in Nottingham, which rebranded its name to “Cap-Aldi” with a makeshift cardboard sign.

The singer said: “This is Capaldi on the roof of an Aldi.

Lewis Capaldi performed on the roof of Aldi in West Bridgford, Nottingham (Fabio De Paola/PA)

“Sorry to get in the way of anyone’s shopping. I was back there earlier, some excellent produce, brioche buns, carrots – the lot.”

Friday’s set, which took place a few days after the single was released, also included a performance of his songs Survive and Someone You Loved.

Capaldi is due to perform at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Friday night.

He recently returned to the spotlight after a two-year break from touring, which came after he struggled to manage the symptoms of Tourette syndrome during his performance at Glastonbury in 2023.

He made his return earlier this summer with a 35-minute surprise set on the Pyramid Stage at the Somerset festival.

Capaldi performed his new single Something In The Heavens during the impromptu set (Fabio De Paola/PA)

He has since embarked on a UK and Ireland tour, and said it was the “most incredible, surreal feeling” when all of the shows sold out.

It was announced earlier this month that Capaldi will headline BST Hyde Park and Roundhay Festival next summer.

Julie Ashfield, chief commercial officer at Aldi UK, said: “It doesn’t get more heavenly than Lewis Capaldi on the roof of an Aldi – it feels like this moment was written in the stars.

“Our customers were treated to something truly unforgettable, and Lewis turned an ordinary day into supermarket history.”

Capaldi has had six UK number one singles, including Before You Go, Pointless and Wish You The Best, and both of his studio albums have reached number one in the UK albums chart.