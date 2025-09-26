Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton shares fears about his unwell dog

Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton has shared photos of himself cuddling his dog Roscoe as it is treated for pneumonia.

Hamilton said is it not clear whether the bulldog will wake up after being sedated.

The seven-time world champion posted images of himself by Roscoe’s bedside as the dog is treated in a veterinary hospital on Instagram and X.

Sir Lewis Hamilton and his dog Roscoe (PA)

“Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts,” Sir Lewis wrote.

“I want to keep you all updated.

“Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.

“They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this.

“Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support.”

Sir Lewis has shared images and videos of himself and Roscoe in the past, and the bulldog has been pictured in the paddock at racetracks such as Silverstone.

Roscoe, aged 12, has his own Instagram account, where images of his glamourous lifestyle are shared.

Pictures and videos are regularly uploaded of the dog, who Sir Lewis has had since he was a puppy, including of him posing with his owner and the rest of the Ferrari team.

The account, which boasts 1.2 million followers, is titled “Roscoe Hamilton”, with the description: “I’m a vegan bulldog that loves to travel, play ball and get attention from all the girls, especially when they rub my bum. I like frisbee and tennis.”