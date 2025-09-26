Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson announces engagement

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has announced she is engaged to musician Zion Foster.

Nelson, 34, revealed the news on Friday, about four months after giving birth to the couple’s twins, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster.

She posted on Instagram with the caption: “Just got engaged to my best friend.”

Foster reshared the post, which featured the pair together on a beach, on his Instagram story and wrote: “God is the greatest. The luckiest man.”

Nelson’s post was flooded with comments from fans and friends alike congratulating the couple.

The singer had experienced a series of pregnancy complications, including twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), which she documented on social media.

According to the NHS, TTTS affects 10 to 15% of identical twins who share a placenta and “can have serious consequences”.

The condition is caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the placenta which leads to an imbalanced blood flow from one twin to the other, leaving one with a greater blood volume than the other.

Nelson spent 10 weeks of her pregnancy in hospital (Doug Peters/PA)

One treatment involves using a laser to burn away the blood vessels in the placenta that are causing the unequal flow.

The singer underwent the emergency procedure and spent 10 weeks in hospital before giving birth to the twins prematurely at 31 weeks on May 15.

Nelson rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011 with girl group Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

After nearly a decade together, with chart-topping singles including their winning song Cannonball, Shout Out To My Ex and Wings, Nelson left in December 2020.

She has released two songs as a solo artist: Boyz, which featured US rapper Nicki Minaj in 2021 and the single Bad Thing in 2023.